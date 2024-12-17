Swift (groin) rushed 19 times for 79 yards while bringing in his lone target for 10 receiving yards in Monday's 30-12 loss to Minnesota.

Swift created a conundrum for fantasy managers when he was deemed questionable with a groin injury for one of the last two games of Week 15. The 25-year-old performed well on 20 touches given the negative game script, and the 19 carries ranked second for the tailback in 14 starts this season. Swift did fail to punch in a short touchdown early in the second half, forcing the Bears to settle for a field goal in the eventual loss. Now healthy, the Georgia product will prepare to face the team that drafted him in 2020 (Detroit Lions) on Sunday.