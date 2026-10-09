Swift (hip/knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

With Swift progressing from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday, he appears set to lead Chicago's backfield in Week 5, especially after Kyle Monangai (toe) was ruled out and deemed week-to-week. Swift should be in line for a significant boost in snaps and touches with Monangai out of the picture against Green Bay, though Roschon Johnson will certainly be a factor, just maybe not to the extent Monangai had been out of Chicago's backfield.