Swift (hip) took 14 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown while catching four of six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over Las Vegas.

Swift was limited during the practice week with a hip injury that had him listed as questionable leading up to Sunday's kickoff. The veteran starter suited up and rewarded fantasy managers with his second trip to the end zone in four games this season. The Bears placed no restrictions on the 26-year-old, handing him 14 of its 18 running back carries in the win. Swift has been generating just enough value on a weekly basis to warrant flex consideration in most formats. Managers will have to find a fill-in for Swift in Week 5 with the Bears on a bye, making Oct. 13 the next time we see Chicago's starting RB in action.