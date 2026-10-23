Swift rushed 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 12 yards in the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

With Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb) out for a third straight game, Swift once again handled a workhorse role and parlayed it into some solid production. Swift's rushing yardage total was his third highest of the season, and the veteran back got into the end zone for the third straight game on a four-yard run late in the first quarter. Swift is up to seven rushing touchdowns on the season, but his touches would take a hit if Monangai is able to get healthy enough over the extended time between Thursday's game and a Week 8 road matchup against the Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 2 to suit up for that contest.