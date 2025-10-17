Bears' D'Andre Swift: Groin injury isn't new
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bears coach Ben Johnson said Friday morning that Swift's groin injury isn't something new from practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
It sounds like Swift's addition to the injury report Thursday (as a limited participant) was a matter of maintenance rather than anything that might impact his Week 7 availability, but it's still worth keeping an eye on the situation unless he avoids a designation on the final injury report Friday afternoon.