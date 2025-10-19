Swift rushed 19 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Swift's long run on the day went for a relatively modest 23 yards, underscoring the fact he was able to consistently grind out productive gains throughout the afternoon. The veteran back both eclipsed the 100-yard mark and set a new season high in rushing yards for the second time in six days, and went in for his third rushing TD of the season on an 11-yard run with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half. Swift is unsurprisingly proving to be a key cog in head coach Ben Johnson's innovative offense, and he'll take aim at the Ravens' suspect run defense on the road in a Week 8 matchup next Sunday afternoon.