Swift (groin), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, is likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Swift logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression during the week and was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. That was the same pattern as he recorded last week, when he ultimately suited up and handled 20 touches for 138 yards against New Orleans. Swift now appears set to suit up again in Week 8 against a Ravens squad that has given up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.