Swift (hip) is slated to play Sunday at Las Vegas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Swift has operated with a cap on his practice reps the last two weeks, first due to a quad injury during Week 3 prep and then a hip issue prior to Week 4 action. He was able to handle 61 percent of the snaps during last Sunday's win against the Cowboys on his way to 16 touches for 78 yards from scrimmage. Swift's status wil receive clarity once the Bears post their inactive list about 90 minutes before this Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.