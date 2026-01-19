Swift rushed 19 times for 76 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 20-17 playoff loss to the Rams.

Swift led Chicago in both rushing attempts and yardage Sunday, but his inability to score on multiple attempts from in close in the second half proved costly in the overtime loss. The 26-year-old was curiously absent in the passing game after registering a target in all 17 of his previous appearances (including playoffs) this season. Swift had a career year under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, finishing the regular season with personal bests in rushing yards (1,087) and touchdowns (nine). The veteran starter will enter the final year of a three-year contract with the Bears in 2026, forming a formidable backfield duo with RB Kyle Monangai.