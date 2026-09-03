Swift left Thursday's practice with an apparent injury and "appeared to be in significant discomfort," Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The initial report did not provide further specifics, but per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, Swift exited the field holding his "midsection or core area." Backfield mate Kyle Monangai is already working back from a knee issue, so the top two running backs on the depth chart for the Bears will head into the weekend with an injury designation, and Roschon Johnson will be the only ball carrier on the roster without one.