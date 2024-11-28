Swift ran for 39 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards on three targets in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Lions.

Swift's rushing box score isn't impressive, but he showed well enough in a difficult setting. The Detroit run defense is one of the best in the league, and Swift mostly ran tough. No one will mistake Swift for one of the league's top running backs, but he has not been the cause of any of the problems with his team's offense. As much as there's no guarantee the Bears are more organized against the 49ers in Week 14, Swift has mostly proven by now that he will produce reasonably well if the circumstances suit it.