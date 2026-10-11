Swift rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 30 yards in the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

With Kyle Monangai (toe) inactive, Swift had the clear-cut lead role in the Bears' ground attack Sunday, but game script progressively worked against him. The veteran back was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy day with a one-yard touchdown run just inside the two-minute warning in the first half, his first score since his three-TD day in Week 1 against the Panthers. Swift also posted his second-highest reception, receiving yardage and target totals of the season, and it remains to be seen if he'll get another game without Monangai when the Bears visit the Falcons next Sunday.