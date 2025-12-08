Swift rushed the ball 13 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers. He added three receptions on four targets for 19 yards.

Swift was stuck in a secondary role to Kyle Monangai in the first half, but he ended up with one more touch than the rookie. Swift didn't have any explosive plays -- his longest gain came on a 10-yard catch -- though he helped keep the Chicago offense on schedule while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Despite slipping into a clear backfield split with Monangai, Swift has at least 80 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games and will remain a key contributor in the Chicago offense.