Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Swift won't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Per Finley, Eberflus added that he's "hopeful" Swift will play Sunday against the Vikings, but the Bears won't have a better idea on the running back's status until he's evaluated Thursday following a day of rest. Swift hasn't appeared on Chicago's injury report all season, but the groin issue may explain why he was limited to a 57 percent offensive snap share -- his lowest rate since Week 3 -- in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers this past Sunday. Swift still produced for fantasy managers despite the lighter-than-usual workload, carrying 14 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 13 yards on two targets.