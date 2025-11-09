Swift (groin/personal) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift missed last Sunday's win over the Bengals, paving the way for rookie Kyle Monangai to step into a leading role en route to finishing with 198 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches. Monangai's big game prompted head coach Ben Johnson to say Friday that he may take a "hot-hand" approach with Swift and Monangai moving forward, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Assuming Swift is formally cleared ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Giants' 31st-ranked run defense, but Monangai's potential to handle an increased role makes Swift a riskier fantasy bet compared to previous weeks.