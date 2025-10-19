Swift (groin), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday. The starting running back is recovering from a groin injury sustained during Chicago's win over the Commanders on Monday, narrow 25-24 victory in which he compiled a season-high 175 yards from scrimmage plus a receiving touchdown. Swift previously suited up despite initially being listed as questionable Week 3 (quadriceps) and Week 4 (hip) and didn't see his workload decline in either contest, so fantasy managers can expect typical volume from him as long as the Bears make him active ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.