Swift rushed 15 times for 58 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Swift was stopped twice inside the 1-yard line on the opening drive, with the second stop resulting in a turnover on downs. Kyle Monangai got the goal-line opportunities on Chicago's next possession and punched in a one-yard touchdown. Swift also lost a fumble in the third quarter and watched Monangai dominate touches the rest of the way, as the latter finished with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Both of Chicago's top two running backs are likely to play significant roles in Week 5 against Green Bay's shoddy run defense, assuming Monangai is able to play through the thumb injury he sustained during Sunday's win.