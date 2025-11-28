Swift rushed 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown while bringing in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

It was a banner day for the Bears' ground attack, as both Swift and Kyle Monangai comfortably exceeded 100 yards. Each back also punched in a score, with Swift's coming from three yards out late in the first quarter and serving as his first trip to the end zone on the ground since Week 8. Swift's rushing yardage total was also a new season high, making it a highly rewarding day against one of his previous squads. Swift saw four fewer carries than his rookie backfield mate Friday, however, but the division of labor could fluctuate week to week down the stretch depending on a number of factors, including who proves to have the hot hand in any given contest.