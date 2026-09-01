Coach Ben Johnson believes Swift is "primed for a big year" in 2026, Dan Wiederer of The Athletic reports.

"It's the best I've seen him this time of year," Johnson said last week. "You look back at a year ago, he was very explosive, and yet it takes a little while to gel between him and the offensive line. I think he's accelerating his vision here at this point. I think [RBs] coach [Eric] Studesville has been fantastic for him just with the reads and being able to know the intent of where we're trying to hit things. He bounces it when we're supposed to bounce it. He hits it right on spot when it's there, then he cuts it up. I think he's doing a really good job right now. We just got to get into that first week nice and healthy and ready to go. I think he's primed for a big year, though." With Kyle Monangai (knee) still considered week-to-week 12 days out from the regular season, Swift could have a huge role early in the season. Running behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the league and in an offense that wants to score boat loads of points, Swift has big upside as a fantasy RB2.