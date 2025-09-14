Swift rushed 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for six yards in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Swift was able to serve as a bright spot for the Bears' offense on a mostly forgettable afternoon, putting together an efficient performance on the ground that included a three-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. However, Swift also short-circuited what appeared to be a scoring drive when he lost a fumble at the Lions' 31-yard line late in the first quarter. Through two games, Swift remains the clear No. 1 back in Chicago's ground attack, and he'll have a favorable matchup at home against the Cowboys in a Week 3 showdown next Sunday.