Swift rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Swift saw his rushing opportunities capped due to game script, as the Bears entered the fourth quarter trailing 16-0. The veteran back was reasonably effective when he did touch the ball, and he outpaced backfield mate Kyle Monangai by four carries and 26 rushing yards. Swift finished his second season in Chicago with a career-high 1,087 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns at 4.8 yards per carry, complementing those figures with a 34-299-1 receiving line on 48 targets across 16 games. Swift is expected to continue working in a relatively close timeshare with Monangai during the upcoming postseason, beginning with next week's home matchup against the Packers in the wild-card round.