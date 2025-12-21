Swift rushed the ball 13 times for 58 yards in Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers. He added two receptions on two targets for 12 yards.

Swift maintained a modest edge as the Bears' lead back, totaling 15 touches to 12 for Kyle Monangai. His longest gain from scrimmage went only nine yards, though he still managed a relatively efficient performance in a tough matchup. The Bears were forced into an atypically pass-heavy offensive approach, which led to modest individual numbers in the rushing game and Swift's lowest yardage output since Week 12.