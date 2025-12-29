Swift took nine carries for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding two receptions on three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Swift actually finished with fewer carries and less yardage than his quiet fantasy outing against the Packers in Week 16, but he was able to do far more with less against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The 26-year-old averaged 6.0 yards per carry while scoring multiple rushing touchdowns for the second time over his last three starts. Swift and backfield mate Kyle Monangai (11 touches for 47 yards) split work evenly as they have been doing for most of the season, with the veteran outshining the rookie this time around. Fantasy managers can confidently start both of Chicago's talented backs in the regular-season finale against the Lions.