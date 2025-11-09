Swift (groin/personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After he was sidelined for the first time all season in the Bears' Week 9 win over the Bengals, Swift returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. He appeared to clear up any lingering concern about the health of his groin by practicing fully Thursday, but he ended up taking a questionable tag into Sunday after a personal matter kept him off the field for the Bears' final session of the week Friday. Though Swift is now ready to play ahead of Sunday's contest and isn't expected to be operating with any restrictions in his return to the lineup, he could be at risk of ceding more work to No. 2 back Kyle Monangai, who broke out with 198 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 29 touches in the victory over the Bengals. Head coach Ben Johnson suggested Friday that he would likely take a hot-hand approach to the backfield between Swift and Monangai during Sunday's contest, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.