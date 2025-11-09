Swift (groin/personal) rushed 13 times for 80 yards and caught five of eight targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Swift returned from a one-game absence due to a groin injury and out-touched Kyle Monangai 18-7, retaining the lead role in Chicago's backfield. Monangai scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but Swift produced a few highlights of his own on the ground, including a 25-yard scamper and a nine-yard run on fourth-and-2 on the same second-quarter drive. Swift also finished second on the team in targets, so he's well positioned to maintain a heavy workload regardless of game flow in Week 11 against the Vikings.