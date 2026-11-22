Swift carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards and caught both his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints.

The Bears' offense looked a little sluggish coming out of its bye, and Swift wound up leading the backfield in scrimmage yards on the afternoon, highlighting his performance with a three-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams in the second quarter. Swift's 15 touches also led the backfield, as a returning Kyle Monangai got eased back into action with eight touches. Surprisingly, Salvon Ahmed also handled six carries, all in the fourth quarter when the game seemed well in hand. Swift did lose his third fumble of the season, a new career high, but the TD was his 11th of the year, also a new personal best. Monangai could see his workload increase as he puts his turf toe injury further behind him, but Swift seems to have a firm hold of the No. 1 job heading into a Week 12 clash with the team that drafted him in 2020, the Lions.