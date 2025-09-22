Swift recorded 13 carries for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys. He added three receptions on four targets for 45 yards.

Swift was one of only a few poor performers for Chicago on Sunday. He was unable to find much running room throughout the game and was held below 50 rushing yards for the first time this season. Instead, Swift made his impact as a receiver, picking up 41 yards after a short dump-off midway through the second quarter. Swift remains the clear leader of the Bears' backfield, as he out-touched Kyle Monangai 16-7 and has found the end zone in each of the last two contests.