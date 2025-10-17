Swift (groin) is listed as questionable but told reporters Friday that he'll play against the Saints on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Swift also clarified that he suffered the groin injury during Sunday's 25-24 win over Washington. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but he said it was a matter of maintenance rather than not being capable of doing more. For what it's worth, Swift previously played through questionable tags Week 3 (quad) and Week 4 (hip), taking 34 total touches over the two-game stretch. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since Week 7 of 2022, back when he was with the Lions (and missed multiple games in each of his first three NFL seasons).