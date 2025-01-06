Swift rushed 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Swift finished off his Bears debut campaign in relatively productive fashion, posting a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to round out a solid fantasy day. The veteran back fell just short of his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, compiling 959 rushing yards while playing all 17 regular-season games. Swift finished the season as the indisputable leader of the ground attack, and despite the fact there could well be a new offensive system in place next season, he should retain the No. 1 role heading into the 2025 campaign.