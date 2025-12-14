Swift rushed the ball 18 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns. He added one reception on one target for minus-two yards.

Swift split carries with Kyle Monanagi through the first half, but the Bears relied upon him heavily to close out the game. He enjoyed a big second half as a result, picking up 56 yards on nine carries, highlighted by a 17-yard score late in the third quarter. Swift also punched in a score midway through the first quarter, giving him his first multi-touchdown performance of the season. He's now recorded at least 80 yards from scrimmage in five of his last six games.