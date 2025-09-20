Swift (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Swift handled 35 combined touches through the first two games of the season and then was limited in each practice of Week 3 prep due to a quad injury. Now that he's in line to suit up Sunday, he'll take on his typical role as the Bears' No. 1 RB if he's confirmed to be active about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.