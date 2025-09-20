Bears' D'Andre Swift: Slated to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swift (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Swift handled 35 combined touches through the first two games of the season and then was limited in each practice of Week 3 prep due to a quad injury. Now that he's in line to suit up Sunday, he'll take on his typical role as the Bears' No. 1 RB if he's confirmed to be active about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Limited in practice again•
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with quad concern•
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Productive in lopsided loss•
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Gets 20 touches in Week 1 loss•
-
Bears' D'Andre Swift: Gains 34 yards in preseason debut•