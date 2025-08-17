Swift is in line to play with the rest of the Bears' starters during Sunday's preseason game against Buffalo, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Swift did not play during last Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie versus the Dolphins, as the Bears opted not to play any of their starters during their opening exhibition. This group should get some run during this Sunday's preseason game No. 2, though it's unclear how long the first-team offense will stay on the field versus the Bills. Swift led the Bears' backfield during his first season with the team in 2024, and he should once again serve as RB1 in a room that also includes third-year back Roschon Johnson (foot) and seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai.