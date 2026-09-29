Swift rushed 20 times for 84 yards and brought in two of three targets for four yards in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Facing the team he suited up for back in 2023, Swift had a nifty nine-yard run on the Bears' opening possession, but he otherwise found running room at a premium for the next two-plus quarters. However, Swift got it going late to help ice Chicago's impressive win, rattling off 23 yards on the first three plays of the Bears' final drive and then closing things out with a 15-yard tackle-breaking scamper on fourth-and-1 on the first play after the two-minute warning. Swift has eclipsed 80 rushing yards in two of the first three games of the campaign and will take an average of 4.7 yards per carry into a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.