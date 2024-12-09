Swift (quadriceps) took 14 carries for 38 yards and caught one of two targets for two receiving yards in Sunday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

Swift dealt with a quadriceps injury during the practice week before ultimately being cleared for action Sunday. The 25-year-old dominated the backfield touches, but his 15 combined touches resulted in just 40 total yards. Swift has averaged well under four yards per carry in five of his last six contests with only one trip to the end zone over that span. Things won't get any easier for the Bears' offense as they prepare for a road tilt against Minnesota next Monday.