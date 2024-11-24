Swift (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.

After logging a DNP on Wednesday due to a groin injury, Swift followed it up with a limited session Thursday and full participation Friday before the Bears deemed him questionable for Week 12 action. With his status now confirmed for Sunday's contest, he likely will pace Chicago's backfield, but the team could deploy a timeshare considering Swift handled 54 percent of snaps while fellow RB Roschon Johnson earned 44 percent during last Sunday's loss to the Packers. Nevertheless, Swift has averaged 19.2 touches per game over the last nine outings after taking a season-low 10 back in Week 1.