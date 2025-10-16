Swift was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury.

Swift broke out with 175 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD on 16 touches during Monday's 25-24 win at Washington. He wasn't listed on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but a groin issue has emerged since then for the Bears' No. 1 running back. Swift thus may need to practice in full Friday in order to avoid entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.