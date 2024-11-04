Swift rushed the ball 16 times for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals. He added six receptions on six targets for 31 yards.

Swift was bottled up as a runner throughout the game, as his longest gain went for just 13 yards and his 3.2 yards per carry were his lowest mark since Week 3. He did supplement that with six receptions to lead the team, though he worked exclusively in short areas of the field and had no explosive gains. Ultimately, Swift managed a fine performance based on volume, particularly given that the entire Chicago offense performed poorly.