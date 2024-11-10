Swift carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Patriots.
The Bears came into the game missing both starting tackles on the offensive line and then saw left guard Teven Jenkins go down to an ankle injury in the first half, and the offense simply couldn't get anything going without consistent blocking. Rookie QB Caleb Williams took the worst of it, getting sacked nine times, but Swift also failed to average 4.0 yards a carry or get into the end zone for the third straight game. Unless the offensive line gets healthier, it will be tough to rely on any part of the Chicago offense heading into a Week 11 rivalry game against Green Bay.
