site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-dane-cruikshank-not-likely-to-face-vikings | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Dane Cruikshank: Not likely to face Vikings
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruikshank (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Cruikshank has missed Chicago's last two games and is likely to remain sidelined again. He played exclusively on special teams in his two games this season but did not record any stats.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read