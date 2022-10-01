site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dane Cruikshank: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
Cruikshank (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Giants.
Cruikshank was unable to practice all week after failing to play in Week 3 against the Texans. He'll now work toward a return in Week 5 against the Vikings.
