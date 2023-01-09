site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dane Cruikshank: Ticketed for free agency
Cruikshank ended the season with one tackle over eight games played.
Cruikshank (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after Week 12, but he had played just a single snap on defense while serving primarily as a special teamer. He'll look to find a depth role now as an unrestricted free agent.
