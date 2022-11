Cruikshank (hamstring is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cruikshank missed last week's loss to the Falcons before returning to practice in full this, so it's unclear if he aggravated this issue at some point during the first half against the Jets. The 27-year-old has recorded one tackle while exclusively playing on special teams so far this year.