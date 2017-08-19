Bears' Daniel Braverman: Expected to play Saturday
Braverman (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Braverman wasn't available to play in last week's preseason opener, so he'll need to perform well in these final three exhibitions in order to make the final roster.
