Braverman (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

Though Braverman underwent offseason knee surgery in January, according to Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times, it isn't clear if he's still in recovery.

