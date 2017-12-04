Brown caught one pass for 13 yards in Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers.

In a game that the Bears attempted only 15 passes, Brown was the team's leading tight end with 13 yards. Although he's caught passes in each of the last four games, he's yet to post more than 23 yards in any game this year, and is a weak fantasy option.

