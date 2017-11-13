Brown caught two passes for 23 yards in Chicago's 23-16 loss to the Packers.

With Zach Miller (knee) out for the year and Dion Sims missing this game due to illness, Brown was the Bears most-targeted tight end with three. Despite his involvement, he's little more than an outlet option for Mitch Trubisky and unless his role grows significantly, he's not a very useful fantasy option.

