Bears' Daniel Brown: Catchless in 14 games
Brown was not targeted in 14 games with the Bears this season.
Brown's career-high for single season yardage is only 16 receiving yards, so his minimal output isn't overly surprising. The 26-year-old played sparingly on offense as he was mostly utilized on special teams. Brown is set to become a free agent and is likely to have a similar role should he sign elsewhere.
