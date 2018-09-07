Bears' Daniel Brown: Doubtful for opener
Brown (shoulder) was limited in Friday's practice and is considered doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Packers.
Brown has been nursing a shoulder injury since the team's preseason finale against the Bills, and while he still managed to make the final roster, the tight end will likely have to remain sidelined for at least one more week.
