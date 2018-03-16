Bears' Daniel Brown: Inks new deal with Chicago
Brown has signed a contract to return to the Bears in 2018, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
The Bears failed to extend a qualifying offer to Brown before the start of the new league year, so it didn't seem likely he'd be brought back for another go around. However, it's now clear that he'll return to Chicago in 2018. With that said, Brown is firmly behind Adam Shaheen, Dion Sims and the recently-acquired Trey Burton on the depth chart, likely setting him up for a special-teams role.
