Brown caught five passes for 90 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

Although Brown had an outstanding stat line, he did most of his damage with the third-string offense on the field. His biggest play was a 56-yard reception in which he caught a short pass and found plenty of room to run against backup defenders. Despite the strong showing, Brown has an uphill battle to place better than the fourth-string tight end, especially since he's not considered to be a great blocker, making him a bit one-dimensional as a pass catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories