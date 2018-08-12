Bears' Daniel Brown: Leads Bears in receiving
Brown caught five passes for 90 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.
Although Brown had an outstanding stat line, he did most of his damage with the third-string offense on the field. His biggest play was a 56-yard reception in which he caught a short pass and found plenty of room to run against backup defenders. Despite the strong showing, Brown has an uphill battle to place better than the fourth-string tight end, especially since he's not considered to be a great blocker, making him a bit one-dimensional as a pass catcher.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...